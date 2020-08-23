Amherst Police: Individual found shot at motel

Amherst Police say there will be increased police activity in the area, adding that there is "no perceived danger to the public at this time."

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police responded to a motel on Flint Road Sunday morning for a report of a person shot.

Police responded to the scene around 6:40 a.m., saying the individual was located and taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

