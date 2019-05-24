AMHERST, N.Y. — A whodunnit is not new for police departments.

This time, the suspects are members of a police department.

Amherst Chief John Askey is not happy one or more members of his department helped a suspended cop and his wife avoid TV cameras at their arraignment.

Thursday, Town of Tonawanda Officer, Howard Scholl, and Aimee Scholl went before Amherst John Judge Kara Buscaglia to be arraigned on misdemeanor charges centering on whether they lied about who was behind the wheel in a January auto crash.

But while TV cameras, including 2 On Your Side, staked out the public entrance to the court building, the Scholls were spirited into the courtroom using a corridor connected to Amherst Police headquarters.

The maneuver allowed the Scholls to enter and exit the courtroom without being recorded by local media.

Askey said the special accommodation for the Scholls was "unprofessional and inappropriate", and the chief promised "corrective action" for anyone in his department who may have been involved.