AMHERST, N.Y.-- The Amherst Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

They say 14 year old Gursewak Singh was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the Sheridan/Bailey area of Amherst.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a turban. Singh is 5'6", weighing around 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

If you have seen him, you're asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.

