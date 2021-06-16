Amherst Police announce promotion of first female captain

According to Amherst Police, Captain Tracy S. Martin is the first female police captain in the history of the department.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department made history this week by appointing its first female police captain.

Captain Tracy S. Martin has been a police officer for 22 years. According to Amherst Police, Martin has served in a variety of roles for the department including patrol officer, patrol supervisor, supervisor of the Crime Scene Evidence Unit, Field Training Program and Crisis Intervention Team.

