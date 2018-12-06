AMHERST, NY - Amherst Police have released the name of the woman who died while in their custody Tuesday.

Police say a Heather L. Taylor, 44, of Amherst, was in their custody on a bench warrant at police headquarters when she suffered an apparent seizure and collapsed in the hallway. The woman was being taken to Town Court at the time of the incident.

First aid was called and the woman was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

While police are still investigating, they say it appears the woman suffered a medical emergency. Taylor was charged identity theft and grand larceny.

