Amherst man sentenced to 5 years probation for soliciting sexually explicit photos from 15-year-old

Erick Guigui, 52, must also register with the state as a sex offender.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man will spend the next five years on probation for admitting to soliciting sexually explicit pictures via social media from someone he believed to be a 15-year-old male.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Erick Guigui also tried to arrange a meeting with the teen back in November 2019.

Guigui pleaded guilty last September to to one count of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.