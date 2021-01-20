Amherst man sentenced to 5 years probation for soliciting sexually explicit photos from 15-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man will spend the next five years on probation for admitting to soliciting sexually explicit pictures via social media from someone he believed to be a 15-year-old male.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Erick Guigui also tried to arrange a meeting with the teen back in November 2019.
Guigui pleaded guilty last September to to one count of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.
As part of his sentence, Guigui must also register with the state as a sex offender.