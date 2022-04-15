DEC: Amherst man charged with unlawfully possessing an alligator

The DEC says the man first claimed he rescued it from a bad home, but later allegedly admitted to buying it to keep as a pet.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An alligator is now in the care of a permitted handler after an Amherst man called the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) last month saying he needed help rehoming the animal.

The man initially claimed he rescued the reptile from a bad home, but later allegedly admitted to buying it to keep as a pet. He eventually realized the 3.5 foot alligator was too dangerous and difficult to care for and that's when he called the DEC.