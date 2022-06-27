Amherst man arraigned in fatal stabbing of his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man continues to be held without bail after being arraigned for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

53-year-old Kirk Bielanin was arraigned Monday morning on charges of first and second degree manslaughter. The Erie County District Attorney's office accuses him of stabbing 60-year-old Diane Bird once in the chest sometime in the late evening of May 30 or early morning hours of May 31 at her home on Glen Oak Dr. in Amherst. Bird died at the scene.