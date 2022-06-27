Amherst man arraigned in fatal stabbing of his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man continues to be held without bail after being arraigned for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.
53-year-old Kirk Bielanin was arraigned Monday morning on charges of first and second degree manslaughter. The Erie County District Attorney's office accuses him of stabbing 60-year-old Diane Bird once in the chest sometime in the late evening of May 30 or early morning hours of May 31 at her home on Glen Oak Dr. in Amherst. Bird died at the scene.
The DA's office said Bielanin was also injured during the incident and taken to ECMC for a serious chest injury.
If convicted of the highest charge, Bielanin faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars.
He's due back in court July 11 for a pre-trial conference.