AMHERST, N.Y. — A Saturday night fire in the Town of Amherst was brought under control in 18 minutes, leaving $40,000 in damage. No one was injured.

The Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reports that a fire occurred at 93 Arcade Avenue at 10:37 p.m. A homeowner had called to report a fire in a bedroom of his house.

Eggertsville, North Bailey and Snyder fire companies responded to the incident, which left the building with an estimated $25,000 in structural damage and $15,000 worth of contents lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

