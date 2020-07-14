Amherst elementary school damaged by gunfire

Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that left damage to Windermere Boulevard Elementary School overnight.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged Windermere Boulevard Elementary School.

Police say they received calls around 1:30 a.m. from residents who heard gunfire near the school.

No one was inside the school at the time, but police say damage consistent with gunfire was found at the school.

An email from the Amherst Central School District Superintendent to parents says the damage to the building included a broken window and damage to a door.