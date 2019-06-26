BUFFALO, N.Y. — A section of Delaware Park was left a muddy mess after the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, but more help is on the way.

Strategic Financial Solutions committed $20,000 to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to go towards repairing the damage..

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy launched a fundraising effort after the heavy rainfall, and thousands of people participating in the Corporate Challenge, left the northeast area of the park in ruins.

While J.P. Morgan made a donation to the Conservancy, the donation did not cover the full amount needed.