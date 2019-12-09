AMHERST, N.Y. — The public is invited to weigh in and give their ideas for a proposed Amherst Central Park.

The meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Getzville Fire Department, located at 630 Dodge Road.

Council member Deborah Bruch Bucki said the meeting is a sort of brainstorming session for residents to come together and talk about their visions for the park.

The area in question is around Maple Road and North Forest Road and would incorporate spots like the old Westwood Country Club, Audubon Golf Course, and natural areas along Ellicott Creek.

The park would consist of hundreds of acres of green space, but not much else has been decided about exactly what it will look like.

Bucki said there will likely be other public meetings between now and January for the public to express what they would like in a new park. The meetings will be held in different parts of town, so a wider range of residents can participate easily.

