Amherst beginning 9/11 remembrances with flag staking event

American flags will be arranged in front of the Amherst Municipal Building.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Town of Amherst will begin their memorials to those who died on September 11 by holding a flag staking event in front of the Town's municipal building.

Members of the Amherst Youth Engaged in Service will be placing American flags on the building's front lawn starting at 2:30 p.m. The flags will be arraigned in a design that shows the number 2,977, representing the number of victims who passed away in the attacks.

"It is important for youth to understand the significance of what happened on 9/11. Writing out the number of deceased is a meaningful way of conveying the magnitude of the tragedy," said Antonella Abbott, who oversees the Amherst Youth Engaged in Service. "A large flag placed behind the display lists the names of those who perished. Visitors will be able to take a moment to reflect and honor their memory."