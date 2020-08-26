Amherst ballparks to get upgrades

The Town's Little League fields will soon get upgraded concession stands and restroom facilities.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Town officials will hold a brief ceremony to announce details of a partnership to help renovate Amherst's Little League fields.

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa, along with deputy supervisor Jacqueline Berger will lead an event announcing a partnership spearheading renovations to the Town's ballparks.

The ceremony plans to thank Russell Salvatore and legislator Jeanne Vinal for their contributions to the project. The changes are expected to include upgrades to the concession stands and restroom facilities.