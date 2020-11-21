Amherst apartment building fire sends 1 person to hospital

Around 9 a.m. a resident reported a fire in their neighbor's apartment at a 12 unit apartment building at 78 Sundridge Drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was brought to the hospital Saturday morning after a fire happened in an apartment building in Amherst.

Ellicott Creek Fire responded to the scene and had the second floor fire under control within 20 minutes, according to Amherst Central Fire Alarm.

There was fire damage in one unit, as well as smoke and water damage throughout the building, causing an estimated $120,000 in structural damage and $50,000 in damage to the contents of the building.