WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Western New York is no stranger to snow during the winter season, so one would think a winter festival wouldn't have to be cancelled due to lack of snow.

That is the problem the Village of Williamsville faced when deciding to cancel their annual Winterfest celebration.

The village's winter festival was originally supposed to take place Saturday, February 4 at Glen Park and Noll Nature Center but was ultimately cancelled due to the, "recent temperature fluctuation," which caused all the snow to melt.

Despite Buffalo being "America's Snowiest City" for the 2018-2019 winter season so far, a change in the temperature caused all that snow to go away.