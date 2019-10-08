Old Fort Niagara is bringing people back in time with its Soldiers of the Revolution event.

With American Revolution themed activities and a variety of soldier and civilian re-enactors, people are able to experience life in the 1700s.

The event features demonstrations and tours, giving visitors a look at mock battles, clothing, and conflicts during that age. Participants will also have the opportunity to play games that were popular during that time and to hear live music from that era.

"The history of Fort Niagara as a strategic planning hub and safe place for refugees will be woven into the re-enactment activities," said Robert Emerson, executive director of the Old Fort Niagara Association. "This event is a great way to learn about our region's role and alliances during the American Revolution and how they influenced the war."

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for kids between 6 years old and 12 years old. Members of the Old Fort Niagara Association and children under 5-years-old get free admittance.

