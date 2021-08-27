American Red Cross of Western New York recruiting volunteers

The Red Cross will be holding a volunteer recruitment open house at this Buffalo office on Monday, August 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross of Western New York is looking for volunteers.

Last year, volunteers with the American Red Cross of Western New York helped provide emergency aid to hundreds of families following nearly 900 disaster-related incidents.

The Red Cross will be holding a volunteer recruitment open house at its Buffalo office on Monday, August 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will take place at 786 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

"It's critical to have a trained and ready volunteer workforce to provide support to those in need in the wake of disasters here at home and nationwide, and we are welcoming those who want to make a difference to join our team," the Red Cross said in a media release.