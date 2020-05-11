American Heart Association's Handbags for Heart Auction goes virtual

Popular PURSEonality event supports the fight to end heart disease and stroke.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual fundraiser aimed to support the fight to end cardiovascular disease and stroke can also score you a little something nice for yourself.

The American Heart Association's popular Handbags for Heart "PURSEonality Auction" is going online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each purse package up for grabs has a theme. Bidding opens online at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 and runs until Friday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The live program and bidding will start via Zoom on Friday, November 13 at 6 p.m. with bids closing at 9 p.m. You must register to bid and for the live Zoom event.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this fun night in to our community while also giving back to the American Heart Association’s mission,” said Susan Denn, Auction co-chair, and heart survivor. “Our auction committee has been working so hard to bring some joy back during this unique time, and we know that the American Heart Association desperately needs our support during this time especially since our heart and stroke survivors are some of the most vulnerable with COVID-19. I’m so excited to play a part in helping to transform this year’s event into a digital platform while raising critical funds needed to continue to help the American Heart Association do great work in our community.”

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Movement nationwide.