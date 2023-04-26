American Heart Association, Wegmans distributing CPR education kits

Wegmans is distributing Hands-Only CPR education resources in the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Heart Association is teaming up with a local grocery store chain to improve safety in youth sports.

“For years, we have sponsored hundreds of youth sports programs because of the important role they play in providing positive activities for kids, while also promoting social and personal development, physical and mental health, and their ability to bring communities together,” said Deana Percassi, Wegman's vice president of community engagement and communications.

“Through this collaboration, we’re expanding the support we give to these organizations, not only helping to ensure youth sports remain accessible in our communities but also providing the knowledge and training to help keep our young athletes safe.”

About 300 CPR training and First Aid youth sports training kits will be distributed in areas that have a Wegmans store, ranging from New York to North Carolina. Organizations will be notified by a representative from the American Heart Association or Wegmans for receiving kits.

“Unfortunately, too many sudden cardiac arrest victims, including young athletes, don’t get the help they need,” said Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association, Rochester.