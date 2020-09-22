American Association of University Professors investigating Canisius, Medaille

The AAUP says it will look into the cuts made to the college's programs as well as layoffs to faculty members this past summer in response to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven colleges, including two here in Western New York, are under investigation by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) for their academic governance following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Canisius College and Medaille College are under investigation by the AAUP. Other colleges under investigation include Illinois Wesleyan University, Keuka College, Marian University, National University, and Wittenberg University.

An investigating committee will now be looking for violations of AAUP standards when making those cuts and will release a full report on its findings early next year.