American Airlines is cutting flights nationwide, but Buffalo's numbers are rising

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been spared from route cuts by American Airlines Group Inc., though the air carrier has slashed 7,000 flights nationwide in September and leading into the fall months.

Cirium Inc., a national aviation data research company, reported last week that American Airlines will have 141,747 flights nationally in September, down from the 148,766 flights originally scheduled.

In fact, American (NYSE: AAL) is projecting a 39.5% increase in passengers per flight out of the Buffalo airport. From August to October 2022, the airline is adding 6% more seats compared to the same time in pre-Covid 2019, due primarily to flying larger 737s instead of smaller regional jets to the five non-stop destinations served from the Buffalo airport.