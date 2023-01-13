'America Billieves': BFLO Store releases new sweatshirt

Along with raising support, the sales will also raise funds for the Kaleida Health foundation and its cardiac programs at Buffalo General Hospital.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — "America Billieves," a nod to the endless support Western New York has received nationwide during a tough year, from the Tops mass shooting to two historic storms to end 2022.

To honor these new bonds here at home and throughout the country, The BFLO Store has released a new sweatshirt.

Along with raising support, it's also raising funds for the Kaleida Health foundation and its cardiac programs at Buffalo General Hospital.

"Especially since Damar (Hamlin) when to Buffalo General after, we feel it's the right foundation to go with," Nathan Mroz, owner and founder of The BFLO Store, told 2 On Your Side.

Shirts will begin being sold Saturday at all Buffalo store locations.

They're also available online on the store's website. The sweatshirt is a limited edition and costs $50.

Store 716 is also pitching in, announcing a $41,716 donation to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation. That's 100 percent of the proceeds from their "We Are Damar" shirts that have been sold.