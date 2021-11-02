Amenities building, restrooms completed at Lucille Ball Memorial Park

The project caps off a series of park improvements and waterfront revitalization in Celeron, just outside of Jamestown.

CELORON, N.Y. — Visitors to Lucille Ball's hometown will soon have some new comforts to enjoy the next time they visit the park that bears her name.

New York State announced that work has been completed on an amenities building at the Lucille Ball Memorial Park in Celeron in Chautauqua County just outside of Jamestown.

The project completes a series of improvements to not only enhance the park, but revitalize the waterfront as well.

New features include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms, drinking fountains, diaper changing stations, a security system, and storage area. These are in addition to an already completed new boardwalk, waterfront trail, kayak launch and break wall.

"A park without amenities is like a ship without a sail. The new amenities building at the Lucille Ball Memorial Park puts the finishing touches on a mosaic of LWRP projects that have helped showcase the park as a safe, enjoyable and vibrant public gathering space,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said.

“This pandemic has exposed the importance of outdoor places for people to visit and interact safely. With these improvements, Lucille Ball Memorial Park now does justice to its iconic namesake.”