AMC Theater in Cattaraugus County to reopen on Friday

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — AMC Theaters has announced two theaters in New York State will reopen this Friday, including one in Western New York.

The AMC Allegany 8 Theater, which is located in Allegany, will reopen to the public at 25 percent capacity. The other theater reopening is the AMC Port Chester 14 Theater in Westchester County.

The theater will show current titles including "The Little Things," "The Marksman," "News of the World," "Supernova," "Wonder Woman 1984," and "The Croods: A New Age."

Starting February 12, "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Land," "The Mauritanian," and "The World to Come," will also be available for viewing.

AMC says that guests and workers at its theaters must wear masks. With the reopening of these two theaters, there are now 13 AMC locations open in New York State.

All AMC theaters are now following new COVID-19 protocols, including blocking out seats in the theater to create social distancing between parties, extra time between show times for cleaning, nightly disinfecting, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.