AMHERST, N.Y. — Police are on the scene of a rollover crash involving an ambulance.

It happened just before 7 Tuesday morning on Maple Road near Youngs Road.

Investigators say a Jeep, driven by a 47 year old male from Williamsville was headed northbound on Youngs Road when he collided with a Twin City ambulance that was traveling east on Maple Road.

There were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the accident. At least two medical personnel were on board, but their injuries do not appear to be searious, according to police. They were taken to ECMC for treatment.

Maple Road has since reopened.

