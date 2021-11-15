AMBER ALERT issued in Rochester for 14-year-old abducted in gold SUV, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a 14-year-old boy from Rochester.
New York State Police said James S. Fernandez Reyes was abducted on Myrtle Street at around 4:30 p.m., possibly by a group of four to five Black men in masks.
Police said he was taken in a gold SUV of unknown type with white NYS license plates. No license plate number was given but the vehicle was headed north.
Fernandez Reyes is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 foot 3 inches and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, blue pants, white Nike Air Force One sneakers when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-1107 or dial 911.