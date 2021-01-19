Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Monroe County

NYSP say they believe the children are in imminent danger

GREECE, N.Y. — The Town of Greece Police Department and New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert after two children were abducted in Monroe County.

According to State Police, Shekeria Cash and Dimitri Cash, 3 and 5 years old, were abducted on English Road around 8:40 p.m. Monday night.

Shekeria is 3'0" with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair is braided, and she was wearing panda pajamas.

Dimitri 4'0", also with black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing either firetruck or dinosaur pajamas.

Police are looking for two suspects, both are described as black males, approximately 6'1".

Both were wearing flannel shirts and black ski masks. Police say one of the suspects has facial hair.