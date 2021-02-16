AMBER ALERT issued for North Tonawanda teen

Police say Stephnie White was last seen on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Monday night

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a child abduction Monday night.

Police say 17-year-old Stephnie White was abducted on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 7:00 p.m.

She is 4'10", approximately 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Deadpool sweatshirt, red and black pajama pants, and black and white high top sneakers.

They believe she was abducted by 50-year-old Michael D. Mesko. Mesko is approximately 6'1", weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, a surgical scar on the right side of his neck, and a tattoo of a wolf on his right ankle.

According to the alert, the suspect was driving a blue Nissan Rogue, with the license plate HPS 3840.

The car was last seen traveling on Niagara Falls Boulevard.