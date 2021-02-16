AMBER ALERT issued for North Tonawanda teen

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a child abduction Monday night.
Police say 17-year-old Stephnie White was abducted on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 7:00 p.m.
She is 4'10", approximately 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Deadpool sweatshirt, red and black pajama pants, and black and white high top sneakers.
They believe she was abducted by 50-year-old Michael D. Mesko. Mesko is approximately 6'1", weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, a surgical scar on the right side of his neck, and a tattoo of a wolf on his right ankle.
According to the alert, the suspect was driving a blue Nissan Rogue, with the license plate HPS 3840.
The car was last seen traveling on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or call the North Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 692-4111 ext. 1.