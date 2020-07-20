Amazon to Grand Island: 'Thanks but no thanks'

Sources said the decision to pull “Project Olive” was based on significant pushback from town residents against the project.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Just hours before a Grand Island Town Board meeting to examine a proposed Amazon regional distribution center, developer Trammell Crow Co. pulled the project from the agenda at Amazon's request.

Sources said the decision to pull “Project Olive” was based on significant pushback from town residents against the project, which was planned for a 146-acre parcel on Long Road owned by Acquest Development of Amherst. The Grand Island Planning Board voted July 13 against the project 3-2.

Sources said Trammell Crow and Amazon are not interested in finding an alternate site in Erie County, and the sources focus might shift to Niagara and Genesee counties in the next few days.