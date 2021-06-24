Amazon sends dozens of packages to WNY woman by mistake

Jillian Cannan kept getting boxes delivered that she didn't order. Now, she's donating what's in the boxes to children in hospitals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman got a bunch of unwanted packages from Amazon, and she's getting national attention.

Jillian Cannan started getting dozens of packages sent to her house from Amazon that she did not order. When she opened them up, she found lots of mask frames inside, the things that keep your mask from touching your mouth.

She got more than 100 of these packages, so she contacted Amazon, but they didn't want them back.

Amazon finally tracked down the sender so she would stop getting shipments by the pallet, and her family decided to donate the mask guards to children's hospitals with masks and art supplies so kids can decorate them. She talked with "NBC News Now" about this.

"People are saying, like, why wouldn't I just give them back? But Amazon hasn't really given a solid answer of whether or not these actually belong to someone else or if this was just, you know, some kind of error on their end," Cannan said. "And I have worked in retail long enough to know a lot of times things just kind of either end up in the trash or get resold, and so once they told me that they were mine to keep, I really wanted to do something to give back.

"And so I do own a DYI studio, and we do a lot of kits for kids and adults and things like that, and so having multiple children myself and having them had different hospital stays, I kind of wanted to come up with something creative that would kind of break of the monotony of them being in the hospital," Cannan added.

After some back and forth, Cannan got Amazon to agree to donate the supplies for the kits.

Cannan has been on lots of national news shows lately talking about this.

"We are getting a lot of different places reaching out to us that can still utilize these because, you know, we are nearing the end of the masks and all that kind of stuff, so it's nice to have people that can actually utilize them and not just have them sit in a box somewhere," Cannan said.

2 On Your Side talked to Cannan on the phone Thursday, and she told us the packages kept coming from June 5 through June 15, and she still doesn't really have a straight answer from Amazon about why they came to her house.