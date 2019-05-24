There's developing news concerning Amazon in Western New York.

A source tells 2 On Your Side that the online retailer is scouting in Erie County for a new distribution facility.

The Buffalo News first reported on this development on Friday afternoon.

Amazon already has a facility in Lancaster that opened in 2017.

It now appears the company is looking to increase its presence in the Western New York community.

