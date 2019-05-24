There's developing news concerning Amazon in Western New York.
A source tells 2 On Your Side that the online retailer is scouting in Erie County for a new distribution facility.
The Buffalo News first reported on this development on Friday afternoon.
Amazon already has a facility in Lancaster that opened in 2017.
It now appears the company is looking to increase its presence in the Western New York community.
MORE:
New $7 million warehouse coming to Dingens Street
Facebook, Amazon among top companies with the highest-paid interns
Amazon offers to pay employees to quit, start delivery business