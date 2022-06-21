x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Amazon project in Town of Niagara on pace to get final approvals in July

Next, the Niagara Town Board will begin a mandated environmental review, and then the project goes to the zoning board.
Credit: AP
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, N.Y., that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If all goes according to plan, the developer of the $300 million Amazon regional distribution center in the Town of Niagara could have all necessary approvals by July to start construction in the fall.

“I don’t see a lot of obstacles at this point,” said, Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace.

The Town of Niagara Planning Board approved the Amazon project, at 8995 Lockport Road, almost adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport. Next, the Niagara Town Board will begin a mandated environmental review, and then the project goes to the zoning board.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Olmsted Parks Flamingo World Record Attempt