Amazon project in Town of Niagara on pace to get final approvals in July

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If all goes according to plan, the developer of the $300 million Amazon regional distribution center in the Town of Niagara could have all necessary approvals by July to start construction in the fall.

“I don’t see a lot of obstacles at this point,” said, Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace.

The Town of Niagara Planning Board approved the Amazon project, at 8995 Lockport Road, almost adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport. Next, the Niagara Town Board will begin a mandated environmental review, and then the project goes to the zoning board.