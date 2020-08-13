Amazon explains why Grand Island didn't work

The company said it will continue "to explore opportunities to invest and grow across the region and New York state."

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Online retailing behemoth Amazon said while plans to develop a regional distribution center and warehouse in Grand Island didn't work out, the company said it will continue "to explore opportunities to invest and grow across the region and New York state."

The development team behind the proposed Amazon center on Aug. 12 pulled its approval request from the Grand Island Town Board. The board had set an Aug. 13 public hearing on the $300 million-plus, nearly 4-million-square-foot complex that would have created at least 1,000 new jobs.

Grand Island officials faced stiff opposition from some of its residents who thought the project was too big and too invasive for their town. Yet, the project also had strong support to develop the facility on a 145-acre, vacant parcel along Long Road.