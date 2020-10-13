AM&As project heading to Buffalo Planning Board

The meeting between the development team and the Buffalo Planning Board will be on Oct. 19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest sign of forward movement for the Adam Meldrum & Anderson Co. Inc. project is a meeting between the development team and the Buffalo Planning Board on Oct. 19.

The purpose is to discuss a revised blueprint for the 10-story, $70 million makeover of the former department store. Planning board approval is necessary for the 377 Main St. project, which has been stalled for about two years.