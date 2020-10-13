AM&As project heading to Buffalo Planning Board

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest sign of forward movement for the Adam Meldrum & Anderson Co. Inc. project is a meeting between the development team and the Buffalo Planning Board on Oct. 19.
The purpose is to discuss a revised blueprint for the 10-story, $70 million makeover of the former department store. Planning board approval is necessary for the 377 Main St. project, which has been stalled for about two years.
"We know what this means to Buffalo," said Sam Savarino, whose firm, Savarino Cos., is overseeing construction. "I'm reminded of it every time my phone rings."