Alliance Homes to develop nine-home, upscale East Aurora subdivision

Alliance Homes of Hamburg has the necessary approvals to develop the nine-house, upscale subdivision at the corner of Walnut Street and Prospect Avenue.
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local homebuilder plans to construct a subdivision on one of the few remaining East Aurora properties zoned for such a project.

Alliance Homes of Hamburg has the necessary approvals to develop the nine-house, upscale subdivision at the corner of Walnut Street and Prospect Avenue. Alliance, through its ARR Holdings LLC affiliate, paid $1.25 million for the five-acre parcel, according to documents filed April 29 in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The land had been owned by East Aurora resident Terrance Kopp.

The project's cost could exceed $4.5 million.

