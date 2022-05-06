Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk being held to celebrate 'Bubble Man'

The Allentown Association will have a special tent set up at the event to sell Bubble Man merchandise with all the proceeds going to a good cause.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Allentown Association is holding a celebration Friday night in the memory of Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia, an Allentown legend known as "Bubble Man," who died earlier this year.

"For two decades, Allentown’s 'Bubble Man' brought joy to the entire community with the simple, whimsical act of blowing bubbles out over the corner of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue," the Allentown Association said in a news release.

The Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk kicks off Friday, May 6 with a block party on Allen Street between Virginia Place and Franklin Street.

According to event organizers, the street will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the celebration. During this time, there will be local artists set up along the street with entertainment featured throughout the event. Numerous shops and galleries in Allentown will also be open late to accommodate shoppers.

But that's not all. The Allentown Association will have a special tent set up at the event to sell Bubble Man merchandise with all the proceeds going to a good cause.

Proceeds earned from the Bubble Man merchandise will be donated to the VA Charities in honor of Incorvaia, according to the Allentown Association. Some of the items available for purchase include t-shirts, stickers and "custom vials of bubble fluid."

This isn't the only fundraiser being held in Incorvaia's honor. A GoFundMe was also started in Bubble Man's memory back in January. The fundraiser was started by his brother with the money going toward the Buffalo Veterans Hospital.

Incorvaia was a Navy veteran. He was 75 years old when he passed away.