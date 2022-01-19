Allentown business says the iconic 'Bubble Man' has died

'If you have a bottle of bubbles lying around, we encourage you to blow some today in his memory,' Jim's Steakout said in a social media post.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a social media post made Wednesday night, Jim's Steakout says Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia, known the "Bubble Man" in Allentown, has died.

"Chuck passed away peacefully last night in his sleep after battling a long illness at the age of 75. He is survived by his son Christopher," Jim's Steakout said in the social media posts.

For years, drivers sitting at the stop light and pedestrians walking by would look up and see bubbles coming from a window at the top of the building on the southwest corner of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The presence of bubbles in Allentown was a given.

"If you have a bottle of bubbles lying around, we encourage you to blow some today in his memory," Jim's Stakeout said.

We lost a family member & friend today. May Chuck’s legacy live on forever in the form of bubbles. pic.twitter.com/GaeCueZbkg — Jim's Steakout (@JimsSteakout) January 20, 2022

We are saddened to share the news of the recent passing of our family member & good friend to all of Allentown: Mr. Charles "Chuck" Incorvaia.

Chuck passed away peacefully last night in his sleep after battling a long illness at the age of 75. He is survived by his son Christopher.

Most of you may know Chuck as the "Bubble Man".

For decades, he would make everyone smile by blowing bubbles out of his window above our Jim's Steakout location on Allen & Elmwood.

Doesn't matter the time of day. If you found yourself on that corner and looked up, you'd see bubbles showered down on Allen St from the early morning to the late night.

Chuck knew how much brighter he made everyone's day when they would see his bubbles.

Besides being the "Bubble Man", did you know Chuck was also a Navy Veteran too?

Chuck was proud to have served our country in the U.S. Military.

He was interviewed many times over the years by different tv stations, newspapers and even the Library Of Congress, who has the story of Chuck's fun "hobby" listed in their archives.

The Buffalo News once called him the "Eyes Of The Neighborhood" because of how he is always keeping an eye on everything that is happening down below.

We know Chuck will continue keeping an eye on all of us, just from much higher.

We will be planning a celebration of his life that we would like to have sometime this spring, as well as setting up a fund to raise money for the Veteran's Hospital in his name. Stay tuned for details on that in the future.

Chuck was a good man who just loved to see people smile.

He will be greatly missed by the entire WNY community.

If you have a bottle of bubbles lying around, we encourage you to blow some today in his memory.