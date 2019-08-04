BUFFALO, N.Y. — The work to bring some big changes to Allen Street is well underway.

The city gave an update on the work that's ongoing on Allen Street, east of Delaware, at the moment.

Right now they're putting in a new water main. Next comes the sewer work.

And next year, the city will start completely rebuilding the street and the sidewalks around it.

"You will see a reconstruction of this roadway, and as we see on Niagara Street and as we see on cars sharing Main Street, other projects that the mayor has taken the lead on, you see the private sector investment that follows," Congressman Brian Higgins said.

All that work for the project should start next summer.

