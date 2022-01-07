Allen Street reconstruction project to resume Monday

The Phase II plan will have Allen Street between Irving Place and Delaware Avenue closed weekdays from 7 AM until 3:30 PM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's office announced Friday that the Allentown Phase II reconstruction project will resume this Monday, January 10.

The work will result in Allen Street being closed between Irving Place and Delaware Avenue weekdays between 7 AM until 3:30 PM.

Work will focus on sewer revisions in this latest phase.

The vehicle detour route is Delaware Avenue to Virginia Street. to Elmwood Avenue. The eastbound lane will be open to vehicular traffic and sidewalks on both sides of Allen will remain open during the utility phase of the project.