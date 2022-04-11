Allen St. between Delaware and Elmwood to be closed to vehicle traffic through mid-summer

Shut down will allow for completion of Phase II of the $13.4 million 'Allen St. Complete' project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public work announced Monday a stretch of Allen St. will be closed through mid-summer to allow for the completion of $13.4 million worth of road work.

Phase II of the 'Allen St. Complete' project includes installation of a new 24-inch water line and telecommunications cables. After that, the street bed and sidewalks will be replaced, along with new lighting, landscaping street furniture and public art.

“The transformative results of Phase I have already proved a welcome improvement for long-time Allentown residents and businesses, while also accommodating the increased activity fueled by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and spin-off development,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “We look forward to the positive impact Phase II will have on the remaining section of the Allen Street corridor.”

Phase I from Main St. to Delaware Ave. was finished in October 2020. “This critical investment is enhancing Allentown’s active and unique commercial and residential neighborhoods. The design features numerous elements that not only improve traffic flow and walkability but also better connect the community to this special corridor,” Mayor Brown said.

Traffic detours will be posted and there will be sidewalk closures as needed. Irving Place and Upper Park between Allen and North streets, along with Lower Park between Virginia and Allen Street will be converted to two-way streets instead of one-ways. On-street parking will be limited to one side of the street during this phase of the project.