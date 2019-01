BUFFALO, N.Y. — You're getting a new choice if you want to take a trip down south.

Allegiant Airlines is going to start non-stop flights from Niagara Falls to Savannah, Georgia, on June 7.

It will make two flights down there every week, on Mondays and Fridays, and they are offering a $40 discount on round trip tickets on that route.

The catch, and it's a big one, you have to book by Wednesday.