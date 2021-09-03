Alleged thief makes off with over 100 packs of cigarettes

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police are on the lookout for a suspect who made off with over 100 packs of Newport cigarettes.
They say a man walked into the 7-11 store on Delaware Street shortly before 2 AM. No weapon was shown, but the man did threaten to harm the clerk.
He's described as white, about 5'10" with a medium build and dressed in jeans and a blue shirt.
The value of the stolen smokes is listed at over $1200.
Police say the suspect got into a blue Ford, possibly a Fusion, and was last seen heading south on Delaware.