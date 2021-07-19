Alleged gunman arraigned in shooting outside Ellicott St. restaurant

David Douglas, 22, of Buffalo was arraigned on several charges over the weekend in Buffalo City Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held without bail in the July 4th shooting of three people outside of an Ellicott St. restaurant downtown.

David Douglas, 22, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court over the weekend on the following charges:

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Robbery in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

One count of Robbery in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Douglas is accused of firing multiple shots from an illegal gun while trying to commit a robbery with another unknown person. The three victims hit were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.