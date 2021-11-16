Allegany County teacher arrested for forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child

Alex T. Minnick, 33, was arrested for two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teacher in Allegany County is facing several charges following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching of a minor.

According to New York State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received the complaint on Nov. 1, which allegedly happened in the Town of Belfast.

Upon further investigation, troopers say a teacher at the Belfast Central School allegedly made comments and "touched inappropriately" in a professional capacity.

The teacher, identified as Alex T. Minnick, 33, of Retsof, NY, was arrested for two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Troopers say Minnick was processed at the state police barracks in Amity and was later released on appearance tickets.