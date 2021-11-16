x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Allegany County teacher arrested for forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child

Alex T. Minnick, 33, was arrested for two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teacher in Allegany County is facing several charges following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching of a minor.

According to New York State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received the complaint on Nov. 1, which allegedly happened in the Town of Belfast. 

Upon further investigation, troopers say a teacher at the Belfast Central School allegedly made comments and "touched inappropriately" in a professional capacity.

The teacher, identified as Alex T. Minnick, 33, of Retsof, NY, was arrested for two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Troopers say Minnick was processed at the state police barracks in Amity and was later released on appearance tickets.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Related Articles

In Other News

Justin Bieber coming to KeyBank Center in 2022