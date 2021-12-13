Allegany County man threatens to shoot up State Police barracks after DWI arrest

According to NYSP, Jacob Sanford is now facing several charges including making a terroristic threat and DWI.

BELMONT, N.Y. — A Belmont man is facing several charges after threatening to shoot up the New York State Police Barracks following his DWI arrest.

According to a release from NYSP, Jacob R. Sanford, 23, was driving an ATV under the influence on December 11 on State Route 244 in the Town of Ward. Police say he refused a field sobriety test but did provide a breath sample which came back with a BAC of .17%. Sanford was issued an appearance ticket for the DWI charge later this month.

Later in the evening, troopers responded to a call in the Village of Belmont for reports of an armed man driving a car and threatening to shoot up the State Police Barracks. Troopers found Sanford driving on Willets Avenue, they pulled him over and after a search, they determined him to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of two long guns, one of them loaded and extra ammunition in the car. He took another breathalyzer test which came back with a BAC of .12%.