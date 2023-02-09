Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86

New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday.

ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the I-86 when he collided head-on with a tractor trailer that was traveling westbound.

Rose was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. Their condition is unknown.