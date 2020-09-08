Allegany County man arrested in connection to residential thefts

Troopers say Tyler Fisk, 28, allegedly stole items from residences in the Village of Belmont and the Town of Amity.

BELMONT, N.Y. — A Belmont man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing several items from residences in Allegany County, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Tyler Fisk, 28, allegedly stole items from residences in the Village of Belmont and the Town of Amity.

Fisk was arrested for grand larceny in the fourth degree, theft of a firearm, grand larceny in the fourth degree, theft of a credit card, burglary in the third degree, and two counts of petit larceny.