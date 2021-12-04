Allegany County hosting free drive-thru rabies pet vaccination clinic Saturday

The clinic is open to all New York State residents; however, pre-registration is required.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health is teaming up with the Genesee Valley Central School to hold a free drive-thru rabies pet vaccination clinic this weekend.

The rabies pet vaccination clinic is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Genesee Valley school bus garage located at 1 Jaguar Drive in Belmont. The clinic is open to all New York State residents; however, pre-registration is required.

Anyone interested in pre-registering for the event can do so online here. Those who wish to attend must pre-register before Thursday.

If you cannot register online, or are having issues registering online, you can call (585) 268-9263 or (585) 268-9266 to pre-register.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, 380 appointments were available.

Those attending the drive-thru vaccine clinic must wear a mask and remain in the vehicle. The Allegany County Department of Health says when it is your turn, one person must get their pet or pets out of the vehicle for the rabies vaccine.

Only dogs, ferrets and cats that are three months or older will be immunized at this clinic. All dogs must be on a leash, while cats or ferrets must either be on a leash or in a pet carrier. The Allegany County Department of Health also asks that pet owners bring any supplies needed to clean up after their pets.