Allegany County Emergency Declaration over migrant crisis no longer in effect

The declaration expired as of June 18 at 1 p.m.

BELMONT, N.Y. — The Emergency Declaration in Allegany County concerning migrants has expired.

The county will not be renewing the declaration after it expired on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris released the following statement:

"As of June 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Allegany County’s Declaration of Emergency concerning the migrant crisis is no longer in effect. The decision to decline renewal of the Declaration came after careful consideration and consultation with the County Administrator, County Attorney, Social Services Commissioner, and Sheriff Scott Cicirello.

"We are not aware of any migrants or asylum seekers associated with New York City’s crisis entering our County, nor have we received communication from the State that any migrant placements within Allegany County are planned or imminent. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to issue a new Declaration and Orders if deemed necessary and appropriate."

Allegany Co. will not renew its Emergency Migrant Declaration after it expired yesterday.



Statement from Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris reads in part: "We are not aware of any migrants or asylum seekers associated with New York City’s crisis entering our County..."@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/V3tf26QJ7K — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) June 19, 2023